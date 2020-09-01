Tiger King Joe Exotic's face now appears on a cheeky line of underwear

Odaingerous

If you can't get enough of Joe Exotic from the hit Netflix documentary Tiger King, now you have a chance to wear him on your underwear.

Even though he's in jail, Exotic is releasing a new line of 100% cotton underwater including a leopard print (of course) fabric with an illustration of his face front and center. There are other options, including bright orange, light blue, and red tiger print designs.

The new boxer briefs are part of Joe's "Revenge" collection with streetwear brand Odaingerous, which describes itself as a "lifestyle brand designed for those willing to create their own reality and live life with no inhibitions." The undies will be available for both men and women.

Odaingerous

The briefs cost $24 (about £18, AU$32) for the men's underwear and $21 (about £16, AU$29)for the women's version. Exotic's Revenge underwear will go on sale Sept. 7, the two-year anniversary of Exotic's arrest, according to the New York Post.

If you don't think there are enough Tiger King fans out there to buy underwear with Exotic's face plastered on them, think again. Apparently, in May, a fashion line of Joe Exotic T-shirts, hoodies and more sold out in hours and reportedly pulled in over $20,000 in online sales.

In addition to selling the Revenge collection of Exotic-themed garb, Odaingerous is campaigning to help pardon Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for hiring a hitman to kill his tiger-loving nemesis, Carole Baskin.

A limited series on Baskin in the works for NBC TV and its streaming service Peacock will star SNL's Kate McKinnon. The show, called Joe Exotic, will cover Baskin's campaign to shut down the Greater Wynnewood Zoo after she discovered Exotic was breeding tigers for profit.