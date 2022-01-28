Apple's record earnings Happy Data Privacy Day Neil Young pulls music from Spotify Our Wordle obsession Minnie Mouse pantsuit Free N95 masks

Tiger King Joe Exotic stays in prison, gets sentence reduced by a year

Tiger King star Joseph Maldonado-Passage has prostate cancer and says he fears he'll die in prison.

Joe Exotic won't be out of prison anytime soon.

Tiger King star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, will remain in a Texas prison. But the former zoo owner's sentence was reduced by one year, to 21 years, after a resentencing hearing by a federal judge on Friday.

Maldonado-Passage, 58, expressed concern that he won't survive his sentence, the Associated Press reported

"Please don't make me die in prison waiting for a chance to be free," he said.

Maldonado-Passage announced in late 2021 that he has prostate cancer.

He came to fame in 2020 when the Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness became a huge hit during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show revealed his feud with animal-rights activist Carole Baskin, and Maldonado-Passage was convicted of trying to hire two separate men to kill his rival. His original sentence was 22 years in federal prison. In July 2021, a federal appeals court ruled that the two separate attempts should have been treated as one conviction, meaning a slightly shorter sentencing range.

Maldonado-Passage has been in and out of the news as different streaming services and networks have offered various updates and takes on the Tiger King scandal. A new series, Joe vs. Carole, starring SNL comedian Kate McKinnon as Baskin, and John Cameron Mitchell as Maldonado-Passage, is coming to the streaming Peacock series on March 3. Netflix's own follow-up series, Tiger King 2, came out in November but didn't stir nearly as much attention as the first show.

