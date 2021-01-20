Tiger King Joe Exotic fails to nab Trump pardon

Netflix

As President Donald Trump left the White House for the last time Wednesday morning, there was something he skipped: a pardon for Joe Exotic.

CBS News reported that Exotic, the Oklahoma zookeeper made famous by the wildly popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, had a limo on standby Tuesday outside the Texas prison where he's currently serving a 22-year sentence.

Exotic, whose legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, became a meme-able internet sensation owing to the stranger-than-fiction Tiger King series, which started streaming in March 2019. The show detailed his bitter feud with nemesis Carole Baskin, owner of a big-cat sanctuary in Tampa, Florida.

Maldonado-Passage seemed sure he'd receive a pardon. Yet he wasn't on the list of the 73 pardons and 70 commutations that Trump issued late Tuesday. Recipients included former chief strategist Steve Bannon, former Uber and Google engineer Anthony Levandowski, and rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

Maldonado-Passage was found guilty of involvement in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Baskin. He was also found guilty on counts of falsifying wildlife records, killing tigers and selling tigers interstate. He began serving his sentence in early 2019.

Buzz of a possible pardon for Maldonado-Passage began in early December. On Monday, a rep for the Tiger King star expressed confidence Tuesday would bring freedom for the caged zookeeper.

"This time tomorrow, we're going to be celebrating,' Eric Love, the rep, told Metro.co.uk.