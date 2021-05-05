Enlarge Image Big Cat Rescue

Tiger King cat lady Carole Baskin has launched her own cryptocurrency, with NFTs on the way. Why? Because 2021, that's why.

The new digital currency is called $CAT. It's described as a "fan token" for people to buy merchandise or online experiences from Baskin's Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary. Prices start at $5.

Baskin is best known as the subject of notorious zoo owner Joe Exotic's vendetta, chronicled in the smash hit Netflix documentary Tiger King. Exotic is currently in prison after being found guilty of attempting to murder Baskin. In March his lawyers objected to his former partner Jeff Lowe, also seen in the Netflix series, selling a Tiger King NFT.

In a statement on the Big Cat Rescue website, Baskin said, "I'm investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up."

"Our new $CAT coin is not a currency for investment," she added, "but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats."

Big Cat Rescue says it will launch nonfungible tokens in about two weeks, should you have a hankering to pay money to not actually own anything while also damaging the environment. Purr-fect!