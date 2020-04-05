Tiger King bonus episode may be coming to Netflix this week

Courtesy Netflix

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, as Carole Baskin likes to say. There may be a new episode of the Netflix surprise hit documentary Tiger King coming to the streaming service. That's according to Jeff Lowe, who was seen in the series as Joe Exotic's business partner and ended up owning the wild-animal park at the center of the show.

Lowe recorded a message on the celeb message site Cameo to baseball player Justin Turner and his wife, Kourtney.

"Thank you for watching our show," Lowe tells the couple, in a message Turner shared on Twitter Saturday. "You need a life, you just wasted seven hours on us."

But then Lowe drops the bombshell, revealing, "Netflix is adding one more episode that will be on next week. We're filming here tomorrow."

Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but an update episode would seem natural. The first seven episodes of the series, directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, dropped March 20 and it's pretty much been the number one show on Netflix since then. There's also a podcast on the same topic, Robert Moor's Joe Exotic: Tiger King, which has inspired an upcoming miniseries starring Kate McKinnon.

In case you've been trapped in a tiger cage with cologne on your shoes for the last week, Tiger King has turned into the hottest entertainment distraction in a world needing any distraction from the coronavirus outbreak. The show focuses on Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- aka Joe Exotic -- and his Oklahoma exotic-animal park. And it involves everything from magnificent mullets to murder-for-hire.

