Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy star in DC's The Kitchen

Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures has a new movie coming out based on a DC graphic novel, but unlike the publisher's other comics, this movie is a gritty crime story with no superpowers and stars top Hollywood talent.

The Kitchen stars Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy and Elizabeth Moss as wives of Irish mobsters in 1970s New York City set for release on August 8. Kathy (McCarthy), Ruby (Haddish) and Claire (Moss) are the wives of Irish mobsters in Hell's Kitchen. When their husbands get arrested by the FBI, the three women begin taking over the crime operations of the mob in order to survive.

The original comics series by the same name written by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle released on the DC Vertigo label in 2014.

Production on the adaptation began in 2017 when screenwriter Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton) was brought on by New Line Cinema to write, produce and direct the film.

Warner Bros. Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.