Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy star in DC's The Kitchen

Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures has a new movie coming out based on a DC graphic novel, but unlike adaptations of the publisher's other comics, this movie is a gritty crime story with no superpowers.

Set for release Aug. 8, The Kitchen stars Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy and Elizabeth Moss as wives of Irish mobsters in New York City's Hell's Kitchen in the 1970s. When their husbands get arrested, the three women begin taking over the crime operations to survive.

The graphic novel, written by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle, appeared under the DC Vertigo label in 2014.

Production on the adaptation began in 2017 when screenwriter Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton) was brought on by New Line Cinema to write, produce and direct.

