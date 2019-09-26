Music streaming service Tidal has announced it's now available on Roku devices, joining competitors Spotify and Amazon Music.
The new Tidal channel has a custom interface for Roku devices that highlights the service's 250,000 "high-quality videos," including original video series, as well as its catalog of 60 million songs.
The company offers two main levels of subscription -- Tidal Premium at $9.99 a month (320 Kbps max) and HiFi at $19.99 a month, which includes CD-Quality and 24-bit hi-res streams. It appears only the Premium quality tier will be available on Roku, however.
Roku is now in line with other Tidal-compatible devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Apple CarPlay, Samsung wearables and Sonos.
Tidal made a splash in 2015 when it was relaunched by new owner Jay-Z, who helped steer it away from an audiophile-only brand to compete with Spotify by also focusing on R&B and hip-hop. Spotify is still the largest service at 108 million subscribers, however, with Apple Music at 60 million and Tidal with only 3 million, though that it claimed that figure in 2016 and hasn't released subscriber figures since.
Discuss: Tidal's Roku channel brings hip-hop and R&B to your TV
