Ticketfly still down four days later, 26 million users potentially affected

Alex Maxim / Getty Images

Four days after being hacked, Ticketfly's website is still down.

The online ticketing service was "the target of a cyber incident" late last week, in which a hacker stole users' personal information and posted some of that data online. The hacker also left a message across the service's website reading: "Your security down, I'm not sorry. Next time I will publish database."

After analyzing a series of database files which the hacker posted on a public server, Troy Hunt of the "Have I Been Pwned?" website, which informs users about data breaches, found more than 26 million unique email addresses. The databases didn't include credit card information or passwords, but did include the home address, billing address and phone numbers of most users.

A Ticketfly representative said the company confirmed, in consultation with third-party forensic and cybersecurity experts, that "some customer information has been compromised as part of the incident, including names, addresses, emails, and phone numbers of Ticketfly fans."

"We understand the importance our customers place on the privacy and security of their data and we deeply regret any unauthorized access to it. This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to provide updates as appropriate."

Ticketfly posted an FAQ page on the cyber incident.

Eventbrite, which owns Ticketfly, isn't having any issues on its site. The company bought TicketFly from Pandora for $200 million in 2017. Pandora had purchased Ticketfly for $450 million in 2015.

Other companies have also been targeted by hackers taking advantage of cybersecurity vulnerabilities. TaskRabbit also shut down its app temporarily in April as it investigated a security breach, and recommended that users change their passwords.