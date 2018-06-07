Ticketfly confirms 27M people's data stolen -- a week after hack

Ian Knighton/CNET

A week after a hacker defaced Ticketfly's website, the company has finally come clean with the extent of its massive data breach.

While early analysis suggested that more than 26 million people had their information stolen, Ticketfly announced on Thursday that the number was higher.

"Information including names, addresses, email addresses and phone numbers connected to approximately 27 million Ticketfly accounts was accessed," a Ticketfly spokesperson said in an email.

While personal data was stolen and publicly posted for a brief period on Ticketfly's defaced websites across more than 4,000 spreadsheets, the company said no credit card and debit card information had been accessed.

Ticketfly said it learned the information after working with a third-party forensic cybersecurity company. The company, which provides ticketing services for indie venues across the US, brought its website back online after more than four days being down.

The company reset every user's passwords -- for both buyers and venue promoters -- before bringing its system back online.

The hacker behind the attack, "IShAkDz," originally took over the company's websites, leaving a message behind taunting Ticketfly: "Your security down, I'm not sorry. Next time I will publish database."

The alleged data thief told CNET in an email that he or she contacted the company before going through with the hack, demanding Ticketfly pay 1 bitcoin to stop the attack. Ticketfly never responded, and still has not acknowledged the attacker.

Security breaches continue to hit companies with a treasure trove of data on their customers. On Tuesday, MyHeritage, the DNA testing service, said a breach affected 92 million of its users. This data can often be used for future attacks or sold online for other cybercriminals to use.