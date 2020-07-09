Deal Savings Price







Some days it positively rains deals. And these are all pretty self-explanatory, not requiring my usual lengthy-but-insightful explanations. 😜 As always, these items are available for a limited time and while supplies last. Sometimes coupons disappear and codes expire without warning. Good news, though: Virtually any deal you miss out on today will likely be repeated in the future.

mcSquares I first spotted mcSquares on Shark Tank earlier this year. Genius product: Think Sticky Notes, but reusable instead of disposable. They're basically peel-and-stick whiteboard squares, available in a variety of sizes and configurations. (The company also offers tiles, tablets and so on.) Promo code CNET20 will knock 20% off sitewide, with the exception of whiteboards and easels. That means you could get, say, a six-pack of 4x4-inch stickies for $16, or the huge TaskMaster Kit for $100. These are genuinely great; I'm a fan.

Dudios This is just getting silly. As if a decent set of earbuds for $20 wasn't crazy enough, now there's a pair for $13?! To get them, use the link below, but don't click Add to Cart. Instead, click the product name, which will take you to the full Amazon listing page. Once there, clip the on-page 10%-off coupon. Then add them to your cart; you should end up with a $13.29 final price. How good can these earbuds possibly be? Probably "decent," same as the aforementioned. But according to at least a handful of reviews, don't expect years' worth of longevity. Cheap headphones are cheap headphones.

Orico After you upgrade your laptop with a speedy new solid-state drive, what happens to the old drive? Simple: Put it in an enclosure like this one and keep it on hand for backups, extra storage or whatever. This one accommodates 2.5-inch SATA drives without so much as a single tool required. Pop it in, then plug into a USB 3.0 port. Note that as of this writing, the enclosure shows an in-stock date of July 13.

WeMount If you must use your phone while driving (please don't), be it for navigation or podcast selection, at least mount it near eye level. This WeGuard mount clips into an air vent, then uses strong magnets to keep your phone in place. (A metal plate sticks to your phone, your case or in between the two. Just take note that this setup can interfere with wireless charging.) Your final price: Just $6.75 when you clip the on-page 5% off coupon and then apply promo code 3C8SN3NK at checkout.

Zhiyun Hate on them all you want, but selfie sticks are genuinely useful -- even more so now, when we'd prefer not to have strangers touching our phones. Gimbals are also great, allowing you to capture smoother, steadier video. Mash-up! This selfie stick is also a two-axis gimbal, something I've not seen before. It's surprisingly lightweight and folds up pretty small for easier transport. There's definitely a learning curve, though, so if you just want the simplicity of a selfie stick, look elsewhere. The price drops to $42 from $60 with promo code CNETGIMBAL.

Xcentz This cute little surge protector has four AC outlets, three USB ports and my favorite feature of all: a flat wall-plug. (Note to every electronics maker in the world: Please do likewise!) There's just one fairly dumb design flaw: The cube necessarily sits on one of the AC outlets, rendering it more or less unusable. Still, three outlets and three USB ports; pretty good for just $14, which is what you get with promo code UHEA9X7M.

OK, folks! Who's buying what?

