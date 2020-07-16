Deal Savings Price









Cheeps! Have you listened to the latest episode of the Cheapskate Show podcast? You should, especially if you're in a back-to-school mindset. (I know this is a highly fraught topic, but whether they're at home or in classrooms, students are going to need gear. Affordable gear, ideally.) Anywhere, here's the show if you want to have a listen, followed by a roundup of some genuinely great Thursday deals!

As always, these are available for a limited time and while supplies last. All codes and coupons were tested and available at this writing, but may expire or get removed at a particular time or when inventory runs out.

TaoTronics Need to cool a small bedroom, office or the like? TaoTronics' bladeless tower fan might be the perfect pick, especially when you can chop the $80 price tag down to $53. To do that, clip the on-page 5%-off coupon, then apply promo code 23JULYTFAN at checkout. The 3-speed blower comes with a remote and features a large LED display so you can easily check the settings, temperature and so on. There's also a removable back cover for easy cleaning. Read about the best tower fans for 2020.

Sarah Tew/CNET Do Polaroid cameras have a place in today's world? I'm specifically referring to the ones that instantly spit out a print that develops before your eyes. (Anyone under the age of 30: Ask your parents.) Whether you're feeling nostalgic or you find such cameras genuinely useful, Best Buy's deal is a good one. The OneStep 2 normally sells for $90; you can snag the Summer Blue version for $30 less. Read the Polaroid OneStep2 preview.

Cuisinart I like when I can get premium name-brand stuff for about the same price as cheap no-brand stuff. Case in point: Cuisinart's cast-iron Chicken Fryer 12-inch skillet, literally half off today at Woot. Available in multiple colors (nice if you don't especially like the usual cast-iron black), it comes with a lid -- something you don't often see with skillets -- and a little spout for easier pouring. Take good care of it and this thing should last you a lifetime.

Forty4 I've been using a fancy-brand touchless soap dispenser for the last couple months, and I really like it. This one is considerably less expensive -- just $15 with promo code NZLQO6QQ. (You can also get the blue version for $2 more, same code). But how does it compare? I've had only a day for testing, but so far, so good. The setup instructions aren't great (I'm embarrassed by how long it took me to get the battery compartment open), but I did learn this great trick: You don't have to buy foaming soap. You can use regular hand soap mixed with the proper ratio of water. (I went with 1:5. Result: Perfect foam. Your mileage may vary.) The customer reviews for this are pretty mixed, and I can't say for sure how well it holds up over months of use. The price certainly is right, though.

RAVPower Amazon seller Spectrum-US has a pretty exceptional deal on this when you clip the on-page $7-off coupon and then apply promo code KTYPSG6G at checkout. I don't recall ever seeing a solar-equipped mobile charger for such a low price. This one is fairly basic, with 10,000-mAh of juice for your mobile devices and a pair of Type-A USB outputs. The input is Micro-USB (assuming you want to charge it not using the sun), and there's no AC adapter included. But the charger doubles as an LED flashlight, and RAVPower backs it with an impressive 18-month warranty -- plus 12 extra months after you register.

Find anything you like? Hit the comments and let me know what looks good.

