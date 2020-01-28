Throw a baller big game party with this super expensive menu

Chowhound

Reasons you may want to throw the ultimate luxury blowout Super Bowl bash this year: 1. You have recently come into some fortune and want to demonstrate to your friends and family just what kind of baller you intend to be. 2. You talked a big game about 2020 being all about you and now you need to set a tone with the first official party occasion of the year. 3. The Chiefs are in the running for the first time in 50 years and (a) this is everything you've ever wanted, or (b) you're stanning for San Francisco and want to do it up in Gold Rush style to show your allegiance to the 49ers.

If any of the above applies to you, or if you just like the idea of stratospherically elevating your typical game day party fare, we've assembled a pantheon of recipes to take the traditionally lowbrow, and make it all very, very highbrow. Butler not included.

Sparkling saffron cocktail

Ounce for ounce, saffron is more expensive than gold, and even though you will only need about two dollars' worth to prepare this bold and savory sparkler, you can stand on principle and let everyone know what you're about. Also, Cava is great and all, but nothing is stopping you from finishing this with Veuve instead. Get the sparkling saffron cocktail recipe.

Truffle mac and cheese bites

We especially like this recipe because it demands that you really embrace the lowbrow/highbrow concept in the preparation of these umami bites. You'll not stop at that pedestrian truffle oil here. This also requires getting your hands on some actual truffles, one of the most luxurious items of all, and then mixing them into the most basic of comfort foods. And then frying them in truffle oil to boot. Get the truffle mac and cheese bites recipe. (And don't worry, you can buy truffles on Amazon.)

Foi gras poppers

Whilst the deep fryer is already hot, let's not degrade ourselves with mere jalapeños, which are almost literally a dime a dozen. Encased in a potato nest crust, the interior decadence of foie gras will evoke the creaminess of cream cheese, except way, way more expensive. Spice it up with peppers if you like, or just feel the burn emanating from all that luxury. Get the foie gras poppers recipe.

Cognac-braised chicken wings

The big game and chicken wings are as natural a marriage as ever was. Here, they're going full Mariah Carey and demanding a Cognac bath in the pre-nup. Get the Cognac-braised chicken wings recipe.

Ibérico Ham Roll Ups

Jamón Ibérico is one of the most expensive cured meats on earth, made from a particular breed of Portuguese pigs whose diet is highly controlled and consists mostly of acorns. If you've stashed away some metaphorical acorns of your own for this event, splurge for a whole ham, with its stand, and display it proudly alongside these easy rolls, adorned with pine nuts. (Which, not that we're bragging or anything, ain't exactly cheap either.) Get the Ibérico ham roll ups recipe.

Lobster sliders

I mean, hello? Pulled pork and ground beef are nice and all for lesser hosts, but we have much more expensive versions of those meats incorporated into this menu already (see above and below). But it won't much count as a game day party without sliders, so creamy, herb-laced lobster sliders will fit the bill nicely. Get the lobster sliders recipe.

Wagyu beef chili

Some may think that Wagyu, what with its decadently massaged bovine source, would be wasted on chili. And to those I say, well isn't that exactly the point? Get the Wagyu Beef Chili recipe.

Caviar nachos

Can you think of anything more bombastic than taking a humble mess of tortilla chips, cheese and scallions -- the world's most loved and yet tackiest bar food -- and then garnishing it with the world's ultimate delicacy? No? Good. Then our job here is done. Get the caviar nachos recipe. (Or try Chowhound's caviar potato skins recipe for a more substantial snack.)

Gold leaf brownies

Well, almost done. Every party needs something sweet on offer, and while gold leaf isn't necessarily all that hard to come by or difficult to cook with, symbolically you're gonna want to be THAT GUY who literally gilded the brownies. Get the gold leaf brownies recipe.