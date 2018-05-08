3 ways Google Maps just got better

Google

Google Maps has mapped over 220 countries and territories in the world, and now has over a billion users. But that doesn't mean it can't improve.

In addition to the new ability to text people your ETA, the search giant announced a trio of new features on the stage at Google I/O, coming soon:

A new tab in Maps called For You, designed to tell a user about trends and events happening in the area. It also lets your favorite small businesses "alert" you for sales and other events.



A Your Match score uses machine learning to combine what Google knows about a location with information you've added yourself, such as your ratings, travel history and interests.



You'll be able to create a shortlist by long-pressing on places, such as restaurants, and then easily share that list with friends. People you share with can vote on places in real-time.



James Martin / CNET

Google also demonstrated a potential future feature for maps. Using augmented reality technology, a map can overlay the camera with directions and animations -- including a virtual guide who looks like a fox, for example -- for an augmented, real-time street view. No timing was given for when it might debut.

