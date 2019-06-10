Three UK to switch on 5G in August, starting with home broadband

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Three became the UK's third network to announce its 5G launch plans on Monday.

Three will flick the switch on its 5G this August, promising mobile coverage in 25 cities by the end of the year. Its initial offering, though, will consist of a broadband-only solution.

The network's home broadband will be available only to Londoners at first, and will consist of a plug-and-play router solution. Three claims speeds will be comparable to fibre broadband.

As well as offering better speeds, 5G will bring a host of other benefits to customers, including more consistent coverage in busy areas. Beyond mobile internet, it will also allow for the growth of new technologies, including autonomous vehicles, seamless smart homes and souped-up gaming and VR experiences.

EE was the first to switch on its 5G last month, and the network is now live in select areas of six UK cities. Vodafone is set to follow with its own switch-on on July 3.

Of the four major UK networks, this now leaves O2 as the only carrier yet to announce a launch date for its 5G. But it's important to remember that there's more to 5G than just being first to launch.

It will take some time before all the carriers properly establish their networks and can provide coverage that will make 5G worth the upgrade. But even if you're not set on being an early adopter, you can at least start browsing the 5G phones available to decide what your next handset will be when the time does come.