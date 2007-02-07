Three new Sony Ericsson headsets

Sony Ericsson has just announced three new headsets to go with the slew of new cell phones the company announced earlier this week. While the HBM-75 is a regular wired stereo earbud set, the HBH-PV702 and the HBH-PV710 are two Bluetooth headsets that appear to have the same pen-shape design as previous Sony Ericsson headsets such as the HBH-610 Bluetooth headset. While both of them look similar, the HBH-PV710 has a rated standby time of 12.5 days and comes in brown and red, while the HBH-PV702 is the more basic model with a rated standby time of 8.3 days and comes in both black and white. The PV710 will be available in late winter, the PV702 in early spring,and the HPM-75 in late spring of this year.
