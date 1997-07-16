Three months of turmoil

In the quarter leading up to its management shakeup, Apple has revamped its computers, upgraded its operating system, and even spun off its Newton division in an effort to turn itself around. But it has faced continuing obstacles ranging from the loss of its ad agency to its weakening alliance with Mac clone manufacturers. Here are some key developments in the last 100 days:

Mac clone maker moves to Pentium II

July 15, 1997, 12:15 p.m. PT

Umax Technologies' first line of PCs based on Intel Pentium II processors will beat Mac clone maker Power Computing to the punch.

Undaunted Apple offers new lines

July 14, 1997, 1:30 p.m. PT

Upheaval in Apple Computer's (AAPL) top ranks notwithstanding, the company continues to show that it intends to stay competitive with new products and reduced prices.

Apple expected to lose big in Q3

July 14, 1997, 2:30 p.m. PT

Apple Computer (AAPL) could report a loss as big as $100 million for its fiscal third quarter amid plunging sales of its Macintosh computers, industry analysts said today.

Apple stock falls amid rumors

July 10, 1997, 2:50 p.m. PT

The price of Apple Computer (AAPL) stock ended the day slightly lower, following the departure of its embattled CEO and concerns that the troubled computer maker may miss earnings estimates.

Board member's inside story on Amelio

July 10, 1997, 5:05 p.m. PT

Gilbert Amelio's time at Apple (AAPL) began running out back in April, an Apple board member told CNET's NEWS.COM today.

A tricky game: the Apple CEO search

July 10, 1997, 6:10 p.m. PT

Gilbert Amelio's successor at Apple (AAPL) will likely be a hardware industry expert drawn to the intellectual stimulation of turning a troubled American icon around.

Letter from exective management

July 10, 1997, 11:30 a.m. PT

The following is a letter from Apple's new executive management team announcing the resignations of CEO Gil Amelio and executive vice president of technology Ellen Hancock and describing the new corporate structure at the company

Letter from Amelio to the rank and file

July 10, 1997, 11:30 a.m. PT

The following is a letter from Gil Amelio regarding his resignation at Apple, which outlines the achievements under his tenure at the struggling company

Amelio exit may not help stock

July 9, 1997, 8:45 p.m. PT

The departure of embattled Apple Computer (AAPL) CEO Gilbert Amelio may not help Apple's stock, analysts said today.

Amelio's golden handshake

July 9, 1997, 9 p.m. PT

If you're feeling sorry for Gil Amelio, consider his severance package: The chief executive is leaving Apple Computer (AAPL) with close to $3.5 million

Amelio: No hugs, just hisses

July 9, 1997, 9 p.m. PT

Last year, as Apple (AAPL) was hemorrhaging red ink and facing a cash shortage, Gilbert Amelio stepped into the hot seat as chief executive.

Has Jobs seized the day?

July 9, 1997, 9:15 p.m. PT

The dust hasn't even settled after Gil Amelio's unceremonious departure, and already there's speculation that Steve Jobs is consummating his return to the company he cofounded.

Amelio's departure is an opportunity

July 9, 1997, 8 p.m. PT

Apple's woes would surely be compounded if the developer community gave up on the beleaguered company. But early returns indicate that although many are willing to dismiss Gil Amelio, they are not yet ready to abandon Apple.

The history of Apple

July 9, 1997, 4 p.m. PT

More upheaval hits Apple as CEO Gil Amelio and Executive Vice President of Technology Ellen Hancock quit the company and original founder Steve Jobs plans to take "an expanded role." As the latest drama unfolds, CNET's NEWS.COM takes a look back through the last two decades to trace the twists and turns of Apple's fate.

Apple resellers: Change is gonna do no good

July 9, 1997, 6:15 p.m. PT

Gil Amelio didn't deliver.

Apple in dire straits with clones

July 9, 1997, 5:30 p.m. PT

Recent trends among Macintosh clone makers, including Power Computing's tilt toward the Windows market, may portend a bleak future for Apple Computer's (AAPL) market unless the company changes its ways.

Apple faces education threat

July 3, 1997, 6 p.m. PT

It's no coincidence that Bill Gates spoke at the National Educational Computing Conference this week. The education market, the crown jewel of the Apple Computer (AAPL) marketing department, has become the latest growth market for the Windows world.

Apple ally seeks independence

July 1, 1997, 6:25 p.m. PT

Rising Macintosh clone maker Power Computing is making plans to get out from under Apple's (AAPL) thumb and looking to protect itself on a couple of fronts, as evidence surfaces about Apple's unyielding ways.

Apple stock hits ten-year low

July 1, 1997, 4:25 p.m. PT

Shares of Apple Computer (AAPL) today hit a ten-year low, following news that its largest Macintosh clone vendor will also build computers on the Microsoft-Intel platform.

Power Computing goes with Intel

June 30, 1997, 12:15 p.m. PT

Power Computing is the Mac clone maker best known for its audacious "Fight Back for the Mac" marketing campaigns. But in SEC filings for an initial public offering today, the company announced its intention to introduce desktop, notebook, and server computers that use Intel processors and the Windows operating system by the first half of next year.

Did Jobs sell stake in Apple?

June 27, 1997, 5:50 p.m. PT

A 1.5 million-share block of Apple (AAPL) stock was sold yesterday, leading to speculation that founder Steve Jobs was the seller.

Ad agency bids Apple farewell

June 26, 1997, 1:15 p.m. PT

Citing an impasse over direction, Apple Computer's (AAPL) long-time advertising firm is stepping away from the struggling computer maker, after Apple said it will review the account and allow other ad firms to make their best bid.

Apple sees profits by September

June 5, 1997, 10:30 a.m. PT

Apple Computer (AAPL) said today it wanted to return to profitability by the end of September under a structure based on annual sales of about $7.5 billion.

Last 3 months:

Apple spins off Newton division

May 22, 1997, 6:30 p.m. PT

Apple (AAPL), in an effort to stem the flow of red ink and refocus its operations, today said it will dress up its Newton unit for sale or an initial public offering by making it into a new, wholly owned subsidiary.

Amelio's right-hand man quits

May 20, 1997, 6:40 p.m. PT

The hand-picked lieutenant that CEO Gil Amelio brought with him to Apple Computer is quitting after slightly more than a year.

It's official: Apple off top five

May 16, 1997, 6:10 p.m. PT

Apple Computer was knocked off of the list of top-five worldwide PC vendors in the first quarter of this year for the first time in several years, research company Dataquest officially confirmed today.

Ellison drops Apple buyout

April 30, 1997, 6 a.m. PT

Oracle CEO Larry Ellison has dropped his much-publicized bid to buy struggling Apple Computer, the third time that his Apple takeover plans have come to naught.

Apple loses $708 million

April 16, 1997, 6 p.m. PT

Apple Computer (AAPL) today reported a second-quarter loss of $708 million, a shortfall larger than analysts' expectations and nearly matching its record loss of last year.

Saudi prince buys into Apple

April 2, 1997, 9:15 a.m. PT

Saudi Arabia's billionaire Prince al-Waleed bin Talal said today he now holds five percent of Apple Computer (AAPL), the latest in a string of high-profile international acquisitions in the past month.

Apple rank and file paralyzed

March 14, 1997, 1:30 p.m. PT

Just as Apple desperately needs energy and creativity, layoffs paralyze many of the company's employees.