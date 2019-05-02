Three-eyed snake wows park rangers in Australia

Enlarge Image Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife

It sounds like George R.R. Martin has invaded Australia.

Rangers with Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife in Australia discovered a very unusual three-eyed snake along a highway near the town of Humpty Doo. Yes, that's a real place just outside of Darwin.

The snake has two eyes located on either side of its head and an extra one in the center. The government group posted a close-up look at the slithery animal to Facebook on Wednesday.

The three-eyed snake warns The Dry is coming! Our Rangers found a three-eyed snake on the Arnhem Highway near Humpty... Posted by Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife on Wednesday, May 1, 2019

"The snake is peculiar as an X-ray revealed it was not two separate heads forged together, rather it appeared to be one skull with an additional eye socket and three functioning eyes," the parks group reported.

While this might remind some people of the three-eyed raven from Game of Thrones, others might think of the radioactive three-eyed fish from The Simpsons. We don't have to worry about a Simpsons scenario with this snake. The rangers believe the eye probably developed in the embryo and wasn't due to environmental factors.

The snake was a juvenile carpet python measuring just under 16 inches (40 centimeters) long. Rangers nicknamed it "Monty Python," but it reportedly died soon after capture.

The three-eyed snake further cements Australia's reputation as the land of odd animals, but the country doesn't have a monopoly on unusual snakes. A rare two-headed copperhead appeared in Virginia last year.

These exotic nope ropes show that sometimes nature just gets freaky.