Three alleged iPhone 7 models revealed in leaked images

Enlarge Image Weibo/screenshot by Lance Whitney/CNET

Apple could be prepping three variations of this year's iPhone, according to a batch of leaked photos.

As seen on Chinese blog site Weibo and French site nowhereelse.fr, the photos allegedly show off the front and back of three iPhone 7 models: a regular version, a Plus edition and a new Pro variant. The regular iPhone 7 would stick with the 4.7-inch screen, while the Plus and Pro models would be equipped with a 5.5-inch display.

Hit by a recent decline in iPhone sales, Apple will need to convince consumers that the iPhone 7 is worth buying. So far, reports say the 2016 model will have only minor improvements. But a trio of new iPhones could pump up sales by offering something for everybody.

No details were spilled about the three models, and, of course, the unverified photos should be taken with the usual grain of salt. But reports of an iPhone 7 Pro were floated in January by KGI's Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with a good track record of predicting Apple products.

At the time, Kuo said the Pro version would come with two rear-facing camera lenses to produce higher-resolution photos. The images of the iPhone 7 Pro on Weibo and nowhereelse.fr clearly show a dual-camera setup. The photos of the Pro model also display a smart connector, which is currently used on the iPad Pro as a way to transfer power between the tablet and smart keyboards, charging stands and other accessories.

In May, tech blog site Mobipicker cited an anonymous source who said Apple was prepping for three models of the iPhone 7 and had already revved up production of the new lineup.

Apple will likely unveil the iPhone 7 in September, if the company follows its usual launch time for new phones. The company did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.