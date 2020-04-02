Thousands of N95 masks confiscated from price gougers sent to coronavirus frontlines

James Martin/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

After hoarders amassed more than half a million pieces of personal protective equipment, including almost 200,000 N95 respirator masks, the FBI swooped in. On Thursday, the Department of Just said the confiscated gear has been inspected for safety and is being sent to the coronavirusfrontlines in New Jersey and New York.

"If you are amassing critical medical equipment for the purpose of selling it at exorbitant prices, you can expect a knock at your door," said Attorney General William Barr in a release. "The Department of Justice's COVID-19 Hoarding and Price Gouging Task Force is working tirelessly around the clock with all our law enforcement partners to ensure that bad actors cannot illicitly profit from the COVID-19 pandemic facing our nation."

The FBI discovered the supplies on March 30 and alerted the Department of Health and Human Services. From there, the goods, which also include hundreds of thousands of gloves, gowns, and disinfectants, were redistributed to health care workers under the Defense Production Act.

The owner of the hoarded supplies wasn't named, but HHS says that they'll be paid fair market value for the confiscated supplies.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.