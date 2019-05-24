Thoughtful Father’s Day gifts in 2019

Father's Day provides the opportunity to show good old Dad how you feel. If you're looking for a great gift to express your love, look no further. We've compiled an awesome list of the latest greatest products, practical presents, and fun goods to gift your favorite father. Whether he's a serious foodie, a kid at heart or a sentimental type, you're bound to find something amazing here. And once you hone in on your perfect gift (perhaps it's the video drone?), you can simply click to order and voila -- it will arrive at it's gifting destination. So you can kick back with Dad and enjoy your time together. And maybe he'll even grill you up a nice meal, or share his mini arcade game. Thanks, Dad!

For the foodie Dad Handy Thermapen There are cheaper temperature sensors out there, but if the Dad in your life is serious about grilling, he'll appreciate the Thermapen Mk4. Rated the No. 1 cooking thermometer by America's Test Kitchen, the Thermapen is the best at what it does, and you can tell the difference. Available in 10 different colors, it displays a reading on the backlit display in two to three seconds. The Thermapen is waterproof, has a 3,000 hour battery life (it takes AAA batteries) and folds up for easy storage. What's not to love? $100.00 at ThermoWorks

Personalized presents DNA Report Gift him the ultimate personalized gift: a DNA report! 23andMe offers kits that will tell your dad all about his ancestry for $99, and you can add health information for a total of $169. 23andMe's database can link him up with long-lost relatives if he chooses, and the comprehensive health reports can tell him everything from a predisposition to Type 2 Diabetes to lactose intolerance. He'll receive a saliva collection kit; once that's mailed back to the lab via the prepaid package, dad can expect his report to appear online in three to five weeks. See at 23andMe

A custom book for Dad What I Love About Dad Have the kiddos fill out the 50 prompts in this cute book, and give Dad a sweet keepsake for Father's Day. The 4.5x3.25-inch tome is small enough to tuck away for whenever he needs a boost. $10.00 at Uncommon Goods

Live-streaming video drone Sky Viper Journey Drone This drone is just straight-up fun, especially if Dad is into flying gizmos. The Sky Viper Journey includes GPS, professional-grade ArduPilot firmware, video streaming and other technology similar to much pricier drones. It's durable, lightweight and great for beginners. Best for ages 12 to adult, so bigger kids can fly the drone with dad. Get it with extra batteries so you can fly and charge at the same time. $122.00 at Walmart

Maximum relaxation At-home massage What parent couldn't use a massage? Send one to Dad with a gift card from Soothe. A vetted massage therapist (along with their massage table and accoutrements) can be at his door in an hour after booking online. Soothe offers everything from sports massages to couples massage, a win-win! Payment options include a one-time massage ($128), a monthly massage (20% off), or a yearly membership (25% off). See at Soothe Massage

Outfit an outdoorsy Dad Practical slippers These Teva slippers have been seen in campgrounds and urban environments alike; they're just that popular. A cushion-y slipper/shoe hybrid with a rubber sole, the Ember style is available in five colors (moss, navy, black, gray, blue). They're sturdy, water-resistant and comfortable. What more could Dad want in a slipper? $45.00 at Amazon

A really cool cooler Does he want a Yeti cooler but balks at the price tag? RTIC makes a very similar product for much less money. This durable model keeps ice cold forever (like up to 10 days). The perfect choice for a camper or fisherman. Or anyone who has some beverages they need to keep frosty! RTIC has a variety of sizes, from the personal 20 qt. to the giant 145 qt. The 45 qt. fits 36 cans inside. See at Amazon

On-the-go guy Splashy travel mug Splash out for the top-of-the-line Yeti travel mug and he'll never commute with cold coffee again! The Rambler 30 oz. is dishwasher-safe, BPA-free and its sturdy stainless steel construction is engineered to last. The new model features a MagSlider Lid, which is a magnetic opening that lets you fully clean the lid. The Rambler fits in standard cup holders and comes in a rainbow of colors and prints, from camo to seafoam. $35.00 at Yeti

Emergency car tool If he spends a lot of time driving, everyone will feel safer with the Tools of Life Emergency Hammer tucked away. This handy tool can cut through seatbelts and break windows in case the unthinkable happens. And it's only $6 so really, can you afford not to get it? $6.00 at Amazon

Adult beverage aficionado Quality coffee subscription Is dad a coffee connoisseur? Gift him a subscription to Blue Bottle. The most popular option is six months of whole bean goodness, delivered right to his door. Six ounces will be delivered every other week for a total of 12 shipments. A three-month subscription (six deliveries) runs $72. The blends will vary each week, adding to the caffeinated excitement. $72.00 at Blue Bottle Coffee

Glasses for the perfect pour Spigeglau's set of glasses are perfect for the craft beer drinker. They're designed for maximum flavor enhancement, and the set comes with four different glasses: India Pale Ale (holds 540 ml), Stout Glass (600 ml), American Wheat Beer Glass (750 ml), Barrel Aged Beer Glass (500 ml). These durable, lightweight glasses are even dishwasher safe. $34.00 at Amazon

Wonderful whiskey Whiskey drinkers will appreciate this bottle of straight rye, and you can even get it engraved for just $15 extra. Inspired by traditional Rock & Rye recipes using citrus and rock candy, Hochstadter's Slow & Low incorporates orange peels and honey to create its mellow, slightly sweet flavor. See at Caskers