Thought phone calls were outdated? They're only declining now

Getty Images

If you feel like you hardly use your phone to actually talk to anyone, you're not alone.

For the first time ever, the number of calls on cell phones in the UK fell in 2017, according to a Thursday report by telecommunications regulator Ofcom. The total volume declined by 1.7 percent, the report says.

The survey also highlights how dependent we've become on our digital devices. Seventy-eight percent of adults own a smartphone, and we check our phones every 12 minutes. We also spend 24 hours online each week, according to the report.

Our phones are often the first thing we reach for in the morning and the last thing we look at at night. Two out of five adults check their phones within the first five minutes of waking up, and a third look at their phones before going to bed, according to the survey.

It's not just Brits who are hooked on their devices. Eighty-nine percent of Americans look at their phones within an hour of waking up, and 81 percent check their phones an hour before going to bed, according to a November survey by Deloitte. Americans also check their phones nearly 47 times a day, the Deloitte survey said.

In the UK, three-quarters of people say voice calling is still an important function of their phones. But a whopping 92 percent say internet browsing is critical.

The survey didn't collect data on the use of chatting platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, which could have contributed to the drop in phone calls.

Tech companies themselves are introducing platforms to help people curb their digital addiction. Facebook and Instagram this week added tools limiting time spent on the apps, and Google in May introduced time management tools for its next Android operating system. In June, Apple launched similar addiction-curbing features for iOS 12.