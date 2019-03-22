Thor welcomes Deadpool to the Marvel family

Marvel Studios

Even though Deadpool isn't one of the Avengers (yet), that doesn't mean Thor can't welcome him to the Marvel family with open arms.

With the big Disney-Fox deal closed, other characters from Avatar, The Simpsons and even Deadpool now fall under the umbrella of Marvel Studios.

So being the friendly sort, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth reached out on social media to Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds to make him really feel like he's part of the Marvel-Disney tribe.

On Thursday, Hemsworth shared a piece of art on his Instagram by illustrator M.J. Hiblen showing Deadpool wearing Thor's classic helmet and holding a very tiny version of the hammer Mjolnir.

The caption playfully reads "Our love child."

Considering that Reynolds often likes to tease fellow superhero actors on social media -- we're looking at you, Hugh Jackman -- chances are we'll be getting a snarky response from the Deadpool actor soon.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, to commemorate his inclusion into the Disney family, Reynolds posted a humorous image of Deadpool wearing Mickey Mouse ears while riding a yellow school bus with the caption, "Feels like the first day of 'Pool."