Thor's feeling neglected on ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ set

Thor may be a hammer-wielding Norse god in a battle, but that doesn't mean his feelings can't get hurt.

"Thor" star Chris Hemsworth reveals he's not only still bitter about being left out of "Captain America: Civil War," but he's starting to feel suspicious he might not be included much in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" film.

In a video posted Monday on Hemsworth's Instagram, the actor stumbles upon a collection of Marvel action figures displayed in an elaborate fight scene by directors the Russo Brothers on the set of "Avengers: Infinity War."

Hemsworth makes fun of the costume on Hawkeye's action figure, and then comments that Thor seems to be missing from the lineup.

So Hemsworth grabs his hammer, and smashes up the toys to demonstrate what would happen if Thor was included in the battle.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is currently filming and will hit theaters in May 2018. See Hemsworth sooner in "Thor: Ragnarok," which opens Nov. 3 in the US, Oct. 27 in the UK and Oct. 26 in Australia.