Marvel Studios

Leave it to Thor to help Australian fire victims. Thor: Love and Thunder actor Chris Hemsworth revealed in a video shared on social media Monday that he's donating $1 million to help those in need as bushfires continue to destroy much of rural Australia.

"Like you, I want to support the fight against the bushfires here in Australia," Hemsworth wrote. "My family and I are contributing a million dollars. Hopefully you guys can chip in too. Every penny counts so whatever you can muster up is greatly appreciated."

Hemsworth included a link on his social media accounts that fans can click on and find out how they can also help "firefighters, organizations and charities who are working flat out to provide support and relief during this devastating and challenging time."

Hemsworth's upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, was originally scheduled to film in Australia, but the fires may change the filming schedule.

The fires in Australia have burned over 15 million acres of bush (about twice the size of Belgium), destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 21 people.

Elton John also said he will donate $1 million to fire relief, an announcement he made during a concert in Sydney.

Originally published Jan. 6.