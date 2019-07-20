Thor 4's title, release date revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Thor: Love and Thunder will the fourth movie in the series, and like a greatest hits album will bring back actress Natalie Portman alongside Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and director Taika Waititi when the film hits theaters Nov. 5, 2021.

Portman did not appear in Thor: Ragnarok, but appears to be returning with a newfound sense of worthiness. Waititi announced that Portman's Jane Foster will get to adapt a version of the Lady Thor arc recently seen in Marvel Comics.

Thor: Love and Thunder joins Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside Eternals, a Doctor Strange sequel and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Developing...