Thor: Love and Thunder will the fourth movie in the series, and like a greatest hits album will bring back actress Natalie Portman alongside Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and director Taika Waititi when the film hits theaters Nov. 5, 2021.
Portman did not appear in Thor: Ragnarok, but appears to be returning with a newfound sense of worthiness. Waititi announced that Portman's Jane Foster will get to adapt a version of the Lady Thor arc recently seen in Marvel Comics.
Thor: Love and Thunder joins Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside Eternals, a Doctor Strange sequel and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Developing...
All the songs from Big Little Lies season 2 so far: Sufjan Stevens, Portishead, Donna Summers and Patti Smith are among the artists underscoring the Monterey Five.
Our biggest Stranger Things season 3 WTF questions: Hawkins is full of loose ends, but there are even more mysteries lurking far further from the city limits.
Discuss: Thor 4's title, release date revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.