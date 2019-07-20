Thor 4 to star Natalie Portman as Lady Thor, be titled Thor: Love and Thunder

Getty Images

Thor: Love and Thunder has just been announced at Comic-Con, along with a host of other Marvel movies at Comic-Con. It will the fourth movie in the series and, like a greatest hits album, will bring back Natalie Portman alongside Chris Hemsworth, plus Tessa Thompson and director Taika Waititi when it TH4R (as the internet has rightly deemed it) arrives in theaters Nov. 5, 2021. The film, Waititi says, is inspired by his recent readings of The Mighty Thor series and female Mighty Thor. Yes, that's right, Portman will BE LADY THOR.

Once she appeared onstage, Waititi handed Portman Moljinir in the delightfully ceremonial way seen above, offering her the hammer on his knees.

Portman did not appear in Thor: Ragnarok, but appears to be returning with a newfound sense of worthiness as Lady Thor. Waititi announced that Portman's Jane Foster will get to adapt a version of the Lady Thor arc recently seen in Marvel Comics.

"That story line is incredible is full emotion, love and thunder and introduces for the first time female Thor," said Waititi.

Thor: Love and Thunder joins Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, alongside Eternals, a Doctor Strange sequel and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.