This year's iPhone Photography Award winners showcase 'powerful worldviews'

The annual iPhone Photography Awards celebrates the best pictures taken on iOS devices by professional and amateur photographers alike. The collective announced its 2020 winners on Wednesday.

"Dozens of winning photographs reflect powerful worldviews, from vast landscapes to a single tree, from city streets to remote desolation, from toil and hardship to a private moment in the sun," the IPPA said in a release.

The grand prize was awarded to UK photographer Dimpy Bhalotia for her photo called "Flying Boys," a picture featuring three boys jumping off a wall into the Ganges River. The overall first, second and third place photographers of the year went to Artyom Baryshau from Belarus, Geli Zhao from China and Saif Hussain from Iraq.

Apple released its iOS 14 public beta earlier in July, and new iPhones are rumored to come later this year. Apple's newest iPhones generally get a camera upgrade, and it's possible the company may introduce 3D depth-sensing, which enables Face ID, to rear cameras with the iPhone 12.

The iPhone Photography Awards include entries from around the world. Top three winners were also recognized for iPhone photos of animals, children and landscapes, among other categories. The US winners include Ekaterina Varzar (first place in Children), Audrey Blake (first place in Lifestyle), Danielle Moir (first place in Other) and Kristian Cruz (first place in Travel and second place in Still Life).

You can check out all of the winners and their stunning photography on the IPPA website.