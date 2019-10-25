This Xbox One S bundle includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (and more) for just $249

It's almost the season to frag aliens and terrorists while clutching a controller in front of your big-screen TV. Thankfully, Walmart is making your dreams come true a month before Black Friday rolls around by offering a substantial deal on new Xbox One S bundles. You can choose from among five different Xbox One S bundles for $249. All the bundles include at least two games, including the just-released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Because it's a two-game bundle, you're saving about $60, or getting around 19% off. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
You have a lot of options, so here's how it all breaks down. No matter which bundle you choose, you get an Xbox One S with 1TB of storage and a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019, which is probably still a little warm from the printing press. In addition, you can add any one of these games:
- NBA 2K19
- NBA 2K20
- Gears 5 (which includes Gears of War: Ultimate Edition and Gears of War 2, 3, and 4)
- Forza Horizon 4 with the Lego Speed Champions add-on
- Battlefield V Deluxe edition (which includes Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 1943)
In addition, all of the bundles also come with a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial (except for the NBA 2K19 and Battlefield V options, which include 14 days of Xbox Live Gold instead of a full month).
The Xbox One S is the latest iteration of Microsoft's gaming console -- at least until "Scarlett" is launched in 2020. Nearly half the size of the original Xbox and minus the enormous power brick, the Xbox One S adds 4K video and HDR for gamers with TVs that can accommodate those graphics. In our CNET review, it received a rating of 8.3.
Best laptops for college students: We've got an affordable laptop for every student.
Best live TV streaming services: Ditch your cable company but keep the live channels and DVR.
Discuss: This Xbox One S bundle includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (and more) for just $249
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.