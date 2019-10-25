This Xbox One S bundle includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (and more) for just $249

Sarah Tew/CNET

It's almost the season to frag aliens and terrorists while clutching a controller in front of your big-screen TV. Thankfully, Walmart is making your dreams come true a month before Black Friday rolls around by offering a substantial deal on new Xbox One S bundles. You can choose from among five different Xbox One S bundles for $249. All the bundles include at least two games, including the just-released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Because it's a two-game bundle, you're saving about $60, or getting around 19% off. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

You have a lot of options, so here's how it all breaks down. No matter which bundle you choose, you get an Xbox One S with 1TB of storage and a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019, which is probably still a little warm from the printing press. In addition, you can add any one of these games:

NBA 2K19

NBA 2K20

Gears 5 (which includes Gears of War: Ultimate Edition and Gears of War 2, 3, and 4)

Forza Horizon 4 with the Lego Speed Champions add-on

Battlefield V Deluxe edition (which includes Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 1943)

In addition, all of the bundles also come with a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription and a 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial (except for the NBA 2K19 and Battlefield V options, which include 14 days of Xbox Live Gold instead of a full month).

The Xbox One S is the latest iteration of Microsoft's gaming console -- at least until "Scarlett" is launched in 2020. Nearly half the size of the original Xbox and minus the enormous power brick, the Xbox One S adds 4K video and HDR for gamers with TVs that can accommodate those graphics. In our CNET review, it received a rating of 8.3.

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft announces Project Scarlett