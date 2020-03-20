This wireless speaker for $10 is just about perfect

Axloie

I'll be honest, cheeps, it's rough right now. I work from home all day every day, so you'd think I'd be fine with all this. But, man, it's cold and rainy outside, everyone is going a little stir-crazy and there's no end in sight.

No, a Bluetooth speaker is not the answer. Music, however, not only helps combat the silence but also takes my brain away from this everything-is-awful mindset. If you're feeling the same way and can't (or don't want to) wear headphones, here's an insanely good deal: The with promo code D42LU42G. It's available in four colors; the not-my-taste camouflage-blue one dips to $9.99 with that same code.

Yep, it's your basic brick, one that features physical controls up top. But it's also pretty versatile; you can plug in a flash drive or microSD card (referred to here as "TF") if you have tunes stored on one, making for a nice little self-contained jukebox. There's also an analog input in case you want a wired connection to something like an old iPod.

There's a built-in microphone as well, so this might prove a louder, clearer hands-free alternative to your phone for all the Zoom meetings you have to call into now.

Axloie promises up to 12 hours of play time on a charge and backs the speaker with a 12-month warranty. It has a 4.4-star average rating from nearly 300 buyers; both Fakespot and ReviewMeta indicate the majority of those ratings to be legit.

Ten bucks. Hard to beat.

Keep warm with this 1,500-watt space heater for $120

Trustech

My home office recently added two full-time students (one high-school, one college), meaning we've had to expand to the basement. And it's cold down there, so I'm shopping for space heaters. This one won't cover the entire space (few would), but it'll definitely keep the work area warm -- and it's on sale!

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the , the lowest price it's ever been. It regularly sells for $149.99.

This heater comes with a floor stand but can also be wall-mounted. It has a digital control panel but also comes with a remote. You can set auto-on and auto-off timers, making this great if you want to, say, heat the bathroom before you step in for your morning shower.

Trustech promises coverage of up to 500 square feet when this is used as a supplemental (as opposed to primary) source of heat. I like the looks of this model compared with many others, and the price is reasonable. Your thoughts?

