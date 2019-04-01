This wireless blood-pressure monitor is just $27.99

iHealthLabs

Certain health conditions require regular blood-pressure monitoring. There are plenty of machines that can do that at home, but not many "smart" ones -- those that can pair with a phone or tablet, keep a complete history of the readings and easily share that data with family members, healthcare professionals and so on.

Here's one, and I've got an exclusive deal for you: The iHealthLabs Ease portable wireless blood-pressure monitor for $27.99. That's after clipping the on-page 10 percent off coupon and applying promo code HEARTCARE20 at checkout. It normally sells for $40. Note: Make sure the listed seller is "iHealthLabs and fulfilled by Amazon," otherwise the discounts won't apply.

The kit consists of an arm cuff and a rechargeable base station -- good for about 500 uses, according to iHealthLabs -- that's also a stand for your phone or tablet. Once you pair the two, all it takes is one tap in the iHealthLabs app to start a BP test.

I took the Ease for a test drive and found that it worked exactly as advertised. My BP readings were very close to what they were during my last physical. Your mileage may vary, of course, and I will say that the arm-placement diagram on the cuff is a little confusing.

I should also note a fairly high number (25 percent) of 1-star reviews. Many of those date back to 2017 and cite Android compatibility issues, which have since been corrected, but others note the unit "just died" after a number of months.

iHealthLabs does provide a one-year warranty, and of course if you have any immediate problems, you can return it to Amazon.

