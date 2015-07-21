This week's round of Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold revealed

Microsoft has announced this week's list of Xbox One and Xbox 360 deals for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, with offers for Dark Souls II, The Elder Scrolls Online, Red Dead Redemption, and many more.

Below are this week's deals, divided by platform.

All deals are good now through July 27. Most deals this week are available to non-subscribers as well; only those marked with an asterisk require an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Are you picking up anything this week? Let us know in the comments below.

Xbox One:

Xbox 360: