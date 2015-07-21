This week's round of Xbox One and Xbox 360 Deals With Gold revealed

Microsoft has announced this week's list of Xbox One and Xbox 360 deals for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, with offers for Dark Souls II, The Elder Scrolls Online, Red Dead Redemption, and many more.
Below are this week's deals, divided by platform.
All deals are good now through July 27. Most deals this week are available to non-subscribers as well; only those marked with an asterisk require an Xbox Live Gold subscription.
Are you picking up anything this week? Let us know in the comments below.
Xbox One:
- Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin -- $36
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse -- $40.19
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Season Pass -- $56.94
- The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited -- $40.19
- The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited Imperial Edition -- $53.59
- The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited Premium Edition -- $80.39
- The Evil Within Season Pass -- $13.39
- Forza Horizon 2 and Forza Motorsport 5 Bundle* -- $71.49
- Forza Motorsport 5 Car Pass* -- $20
- Infinity Runner* -- $3.50
- Tembo the Badass Elephant* -- $13.49 (free demo also available)
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood -- $15
Xbox 360:
- Ace Combat Assault Horizon -- $5
- Armored Core Verdict Day -- $6.79
- Beautiful Katamari -- $5
- Bully: Scholarship Edition* -- $3.74
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Annihilation -- $11.24
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Escalation -- $11.24
- Call of Duty: Black Ops First Strike -- $11.24
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Rezurrection -- $11.24
- Dark Souls -- $5
- Dark Souls II -- $20
- Digimon All-Star Rumble -- $18
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse -- $33.49
- Dragon Ball Z Budokai HD Collection -- $9.89
- Dragon Ball Z Battle of Z -- $18
- Dragon Ball Z Ultimate Tenkaichi -- $9.89
- Dishonored: The Brigmore Witches -- $5
- Dishonored: The Knife of Dunwall -- $5
- Doom -- $2.49
- Doom II -- $2.49
- Enslaved -- $3.74
- Eternal Sonata -- $5.09
- The Evil Within Season Pass -- $13.39
- Fallout 3: Broken Steel -- $2.49
- Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage -- $2.49
- Fallout: New Vegas Gun Runners Arsenal -- $2
- Forza Horizon* -- $10
- Forza Horizon Season Pass* -- $5
- Galaga Legions DX -- $3.39
- LA Noire* -- $7.49
- Max Payne 3* -- $5
- Midnight Club LA* -- $3.74
- MotoGP 14 -- $13.59
- MXGP -- $13.59
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution -- $25
- Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+ -- $3.39
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures -- $5
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures 2 -- $20
- Pac-Man Museum -- $5
- Quake Arena Arcade -- $2.49
- Red Dead Redemption* -- $7.49
- Ridge Racer Unbounded -- $4
- SoulCalibur II HD Online -- $5
- SoulCalibur V -- $3.74
- Star Trek -- $7.50
- Tales of Vesperia -- $3.74
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2 -- $5
- Xevious -- $3
