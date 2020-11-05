This week's free game from Epic looks like a $30 Dungeon Keeper clone

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. Well, if you have fond memories of Dungeon Keeper and would love something inspired by that classic to play, I have some good news for you. This week, Epic is giving away -- a $30 value.

Dungeons 3 is the 2017 installment in the Dungeons series of strategy games. You're tasked with building and managing your own dungeon, recruiting monsters, and placing traps. You get to control unique underground dungeons, constructing them from a large array of rooms, traps and other structures. After raising a terrifying army manned by creatures such as orcs and zombies, you guide your minions to the surface to conquer the world. Sound like fun? Our friends at GameSpot didn't review this title, but it looks to have pretty respectable review scores elsewhere. And heck, it's free.

While we're on the subject, Epic has a couple of bonus freebies this week. I don't know if they'll also be free all week, but they're free right now.

First up is , a $15 title that plays as a first-person open-world adventure in which you tag the world around you with graffiti, invoking some platformer game mechanics along the way.

Also free this week: is a single-player indie adventure game in which you solve puzzles to uncover the solution to a small-town mystery.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free games, which are yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install the games right away if you don't want to. You have until Thursday, Nov. 12, to claim this week's freebie, at which time it returns to regular price.

