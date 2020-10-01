This week's free game from Epic is a charming adventure about an adorable monster

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. Ready for a light and whimsical indie title? Because that's what we have this week. Pikuniku looks sort of like a side-scrolling platformer, but it's actually a lot more than that. It's an adventure game in which you play a blobby red monster with two gangly legs and no arms, and you, as Epic kindly explains, "help peculiar characters overcome struggles, uncover a deep state conspiracy, and start a fun little revolution." From now until Oct. 8, you can get , after which it returns to its regular price of $13.

From the looks of it, this may well be a delightful little dystopian adventure, either on your own or in multiplayer co-op mode.

Here's how it works: Once you download the game to your Epic account (which is free to sign up for), Pikuniku is yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install the game if you're low on hard disk space -- just claim it. You have until Thursday, Oct. 8, at which time it goes back on sale at the regular price.

