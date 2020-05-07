Get Death Coming for free at Epic this week

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you no doubt know that Epic Games gives away one or more free games each week. This week, Epic is giving away a pair of games: Death Waiting and a second mystery game (I wrote it in italics to try to make it spooky) that will be unveiled soon. Check back tomorrow to see what it is.

For now, let's talk about . Some years ago, I invested in a Kickstarter called Death Inc, in which you played a grim reaper charged with collecting souls. I loved the concept and the aesthetic, but the game never made it out of development before the studio building it folded. I'll never get to play Death Inc, but Death Coming seems to share much the same core DNA. You need to harvest human souls, battling both humans and Angels of Light along the way in this nonlinear puzzler. Ordinarily selling for $8, it's free until May 14.

Epic is also revealing a second mystery game -- I'll update this post with the details soon.

Oh, one other thing. Epic appears to now require your account to have two-factor authentication enabled to get these free games. If your account isn't set up with 2FA, Epic will prompt you to do that before you can download Death Coming. It's a good idea anyway and takes just a few minutes to do.

