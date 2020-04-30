This week at Epic: 2 free games worth $35

Epic

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you no doubt know that Epic Games gives away one or more free games each week. This week, Epic is giving away a pair of games that together are worth $35. You can grab Crashlands and Amnesia: The Dark Descent anytime between now and May 7, when these games will be replaced by something new.

Epic Amnesia: The Dark Descent is a first-person survival horror game that I guarantee you I will not be playing or even watching the trailer all the way through. Epic says that it's a game about immersion, discovery and living through a nightmare. It's available for both Windows and Mac.

Epic Crashlands is a Windows-only top-down action RPG that is built around activities like crafting and exploring. You play Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets hijacked, leaving you stranded on an alien planet. There are more than 500 craftable items, a slew of tameable creatures to become your sidekicks and an enormous world to explore.

Bonus games

I've got a bonus freebie for you as well. From now through May 1, you can . Shogun 2 mixes elements of real-time and turn-based strategy into a compelling homage to feudal Japan in which you can experience traditional samurai culture, build a vast empire and deploy a sophisticated network of spies and ninjas.

Critics and gamers alike seem to love Total War: Shogun 2. As GameSpot said, "Shogun 2's delightful and all-encompassing world, coupled with its excellent production values, artful interface, deep strategic campaign and thrilling real-time battles, makes it more impressive than its predecessor was a decade ago." You can read the whole review on GameSpot.

Need even more games? There's only one free title at Epic this week, but you can still get up to half off on games from Jackbox, which means you can play some crazy games with your family while you shelter at home.

Enjoy!

Read more: Best gaming laptops for 2020

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

