This week at Epic Games: Play Cities Skylines, a modern take on SimCity, for free

Epic Games

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate occasionally -- you probably know that gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, Epic has put one of my favorite sim games of the last few years on the freebie pile: Cities Skylines. It's obviously inspired by SimCity, but consider this something of a back-to-the-basics reimagining of that venerable, but bloated, franchise. So I highly recommend that you grab right now.

If you've spent any time with SimCity, you already know what you're in for with Cities Skylines. You play the mayor of a virtual city, which you get to build from the ground up. You'll need to zone your town, balance the needs for utilities, education, emergency services and more, while growing a population and industry. Want to know more? Read GameSpot's review of Cities Skylines, which was written by an actual real-world mayor.

Interested? You've got until the morning of Christmas Eve to claim this game for free. If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just get your free game, yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install it right away if you don't want to.

