VicTsing

Let's get a jump-start on holiday shopping, shall we? I mean, I know you already have all the Bluetooth speakers you could possibly need, but Secret-Santa, Yankee-Swap and 5th-night-of-Chanukah time will be here before you know it.

This speaker is the perfect cheap gift candidate. For a limited time, and while supplies last, the VicTsing 5W wireless speaker is $12.49 with promo code PYZ3AAHN. That's good for the green and black color variant only.

Let's start with a clarification: Although VicTsing refers to this as a waterproof speaker, its IPX5 rating actually qualifies it as water-resistant. That means it can survive splashes, like in a shower, but not submersion, like in a tub. Why you'd want to submerge a speaker is beyond me, but I suppose the important distinction is that this unit isn't guaranteed to survive accidental dunks in, say, a tub or pool. It probably can (see some of the user reviews), it's just not rated for that.

But if you want to play it in the shower, feel free. There's actually a suction cup included for such mounting options.

There's also a loop up top that you can use to attach the speaker to, say, a faucet handle or shower head -- and VicTsing supplies a small carabiner for just that purpose.

The speaker can play for up to six hours (assuming 70-percent volume) on a charge, according to VicTsing. It has a built-in microphone, so you can take calls on it as well. (Whether you want to take them while you're in the shower is entirely up to you.)

Reviews: A 4.3-star average from a whopping 6,500 buyers. Don't expect miracles from a small, 5-watt speaker but I suspect you'll be happy with this gift, whether for yourself or someone else. Your thoughts?

Lumsing

Bonus deal: Lately it seems I never have enough USB wall chargers. That's in part because family members keep taking them, and in part because I have so many devices that need them.

Time to stock up. For a limited time, and while supplies last, this Aukey ultra-compact two-port USB wall charger is $6 with promo code YJTV8DCJ. Regular price: $10.

Still too spendy? Try this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, this Lumsing 2-port USB wall charger with QC 2.0 is $4.95 with promo code DD621677. Regular price: $11.

Both models have folding prongs, which I love. The Aukey is the smaller of the two. It's backed by a 24-month warranty and has a 4.3-star average rating from over 2,000 buyers.

The Lumsing, however, supports QC 2.0 in one of its two ports -- great if you have a device that can leverage it -- but has only about 20 user reviews and a 4.1-star rating. Plus, the warranty is just 12 months.

For the extra $1, the smaller, better-reviewed, better-warrantied Aukey is probably the smarter buy.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!