This deal is a rerun from last year, but it's back in stock -- and for the lowest price ever.

Do you like music? And showers? Most speakers shouldn't go anywhere near water, but this one can: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Patozon has the when you clip the on-page 20%-off coupon and then apply promo code EKXVL3FF at checkout. That code works only with the teal blue color.

The speaker's IPX5 rating qualifies it as water resistant. That means it can survive splashes, like in a shower, but not submersion, like in a tub. Why you'd want to submerge a speaker is beyond me, but I suppose the important distinction is that this unit isn't guaranteed to survive accidental dunks in, say, a tub or pool. It probably can (see some of the user reviews); it's just not rated for that.

But if you want to play it in the shower, feel free. There's actually a suction cup included for such mounting options, plus a carabiner for others. The speaker can play for up to six hours (assuming 70% volume) on a charge, according to VicTsing. It has a built-in microphone, so you can take calls on it as well. (Whether you want to take them while you're in the shower is entirely up to you.)

Reviews: a 4.4-star average from over 1,100 buyers. Don't expect miracles from a small, 5-watt speaker, but at this price I suspect you'll be pretty satisfied. Already bought one? Hit the comments and let me know what you think!

One last note: About two years ago I contacted VicTsing support for an issue with a mouse. I received a prompt reply and, within a few days, a warranty replacement. Your mileage may vary, of course, but I just wanted to share a positive customer-service story from a brand most people probably haven't heard of.

