This wallet includes a tracker to let you find it with your phone

Sarah Tew/CNET

Worried about your losing your wallet all the time? This wallet has the ability to be detected by your phone.

The Ekster Parliament Wallet includes a solar-powered tracker from Chipolo. The tracker is a thin credit card-sized device that can be charged in light for 3 hours, which will last for about two months, the company says.

Sarah Tew/CNET

In order to track your wallet, you have to install the free Chipolo app, which is available for iOS and Android. The tracking range is about 200 feet (60 meters), using Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0.

After installing the app, you can make the wallet ring by tapping the locate button from within the application. Other features include seeing where the wallet is on a map and, in a neat switcheroo, it even lets you locate your phone by pressing a button on the tracker.

You can also get Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant involved in your wallet hunt by asking any of the assistants to ring it when you can't find it.

In addition to the included tracker, the wallet includes RFID blocking protection, a strap for cash and a button that ejects the cards it stores (up to 10) in a fan-like order to make them easier to sort through. The wallet is currently available in the US for $79 in seven different colors.