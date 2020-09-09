Gimars

Let's be optimistic and assume that travel is something we'll all do again -- hopefully soon. And one thing I've learned from trips abroad is you can't have too many plug adapters. One for you, one for your partner. Got kids? They'll need them as well. And don't forget plugs for things like curling irons and the Chromecast you cleverly packed.

Thankfully, you don't need to spend $20 or more per plug -- not with this deal. For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with an automatically applied promo code (it's 60K2FWMZ, just in case you encounter a problem). Regular price: $17.68.

The plug provides a pass-through AC outlet for Australia/Asia, the EU, the UK and the US. It also serves up four "smart" USB ports: three Type-A and one Type-C.

Take note, however, that while this is suitable for things like curling irons, it can't be used for appliances that require more power, like electric kettles and hair dryers. Thankfully, there's a spare fuse included just in case you blow the main one.

The adapter scored a 4.7-star average rating from over 100 buyers. As I'm seeing more and more these days, Fakespot indicates a large number of questionable reviews, while ReviewMeta says they're mostly legit. My two cents, as always: Read the reviews for yourself, and remember that even if some are fake, it doesn't mean the product isn't good.

If you're lucky enough to be traveling abroad, you should definitely bring a few of these along.

