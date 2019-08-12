Ougrand

One thing I learned during my recent trip abroad: You can't have too many plug adapters. You and the missus each need one for your side of the bed. The kids each need one. And don't forget plugs for things like curling irons and the Chromecast you cleverly packed as well.

Thankfully, you don't need to spend $20 or more per plug -- not with this deal. For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Ougrand Universal Travel Adapter is just $11.99 with promo code G9B9NSS4. Regular price: $22. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The plug provides a pass-through AC outlet for Australia, the EU, the UK and the US. It also serves up four "smart" USB ports: three Type-A and one Type-C.

I like the bright green color, which I think makes it less likely to overlook when you're packing up to go home (or on to the next country).

The adapter scored a 4.5-star average rating from over 200 buyers, and both Fakespot and ReviewMeta give those ratings a passing grade.

Bottom line: If you're lucky enough to be traveling abroad, you'll be glad to have a few of these along. In fact, if you buy more than one, you get added savings. Total price for four plugs, for example: $41.58, which works out to just $10.39 each.

