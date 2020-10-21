This top-rated height-adjustable standing desk can be yours for $229.50

FlexiSpot

I'm a longtime fan of height-adjustable desks, which let you easily alternate between sitting and standing throughout the day. And with so many of us working (and schooling) from home, now's the time to consider investing in one.



Thankfully, you don't have to invest a fortune. For a limited time, and while supplies last, ZDNet Academy has the with promo code CHEAP10.

That's for the model measuring 48 inches wide by 30 inches deep. Believe it or not, you can get (using the same code).

These are fairly basic, with a simple up/down electronic keypad that lets you adjust the height to your liking. They can hold up to 154 pounds; I defy you to possess office gear weighing anywhere near that much.

It's not clear where they're from, but the 110 user ratings here average out to 4.85 stars out of 5. Over at Amazon, where the desk sells for $250, over 2,600 buyers collectively rated it 4.6 stars. Chances are extremely good you'll like this.

One problem with many desks like these, however: No storage. Problem solved: Here's a pair of .

Your thoughts?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.