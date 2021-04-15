This tiny screwdriver features a magnetic chuck, headlight and 6 gears for $35

Tacklife

Everyone needs an electric screwdriver. Of course, an electric drill can do double duty as a screwdriver, but many drills are simply too bulky and can't fit in the spaces where you need to screw stuff. Here's the antidote to that particular problem: Tacklife's new cordless screwdriver is so small that it can go almost anywhere. From now through April 17 (or while supplies last), you can get the when you apply promo code QM4EZIQB at checkout.

The screwdriver is pretty small, looking almost like it's sized for a kid rather than an adult. But that lets it slip into almost any space. It offers six torque levels, clearly identified by the LED display on the top of the housing. There's a 2,000-mAh battery inside (charged via USB) which is rated to drive about 260 screws before needing to be topped off again. And don't forget about the LED ring light encircling the chuck that illuminates your job.

The drill has two tricks worth pointing out: The neodymium motor that delivers a surprising amount of torque for its size, and the cool magnetic keyless chuck that makes it a snap to get started driving those screws. Speaking of which, it comes with a 14-piece bit set in a small carrying case. All in all, a pretty good deal for $35.

