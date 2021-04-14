This thermal printer uses no ink, fits in your pocket and costs just $36

Aibecy

The word "adorable" generally doesn't find its way into the description of most printers, but the PeriPage is not most printers. This fist-sized printer (about 3 inches square and 1.6 inches thick) has a sort of bear (or is it a mouse?) face design on the top and comes in three colors -- blue, pink or white. More to the point, it's a Bluetooth thermal printer and usually costs $45. Right now you can get the with promo code 6OP9C6QG, which is its lowest price on record.

The PeriPage is a thermal printer, which means it prints exclusively on thermal paper. By heating the paper as it passes through the print mechanism, you get a black and white printout without the need for any ink. So, downside: It doesn't print in color. Upside: You'll never had to buy replacement ink cartridges, deal with blotchy printouts or clogged nozzles. It should print perfectly for the life of the printer, and quite affordably because thermal paper is cheap.

The main applications for a printer like PeriPage are to print labels for containers around the house, signs, lists, shipping labels and anything else you can think of. And yes, it'll print photos, but they'll be grayscale at about 200 dpi -- not exactly frame-worthy. That said, these days low-quality instant photography is all the rage, so if you want to try your hand at Lomo-style printing, PeriPage can give you that look.

The printer works in conjunction with an app for your iPhone or Android device, and includes a 1000mAh battery that charges from an included USB cable. It works with standard 57mm-wide rolls of thermal paper, which slips into the clamshell device, so its completely self-contained for all your on-the-go printing needs.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.