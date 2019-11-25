Enlarge Image Kiva Confections

Forget about those turkey-tryptophan myths, your mellow mood this Thanksgiving could come from a packet of powdered gravy. Just add water, heat, stir, eat and let all those awkward family conversations float away on a cloud of cannabis.

California cannabis company Kiva Confections created a Thanksgiving turkey gravy loaded with THC, the chemical compound that gives marijuana its oomph. Kiva said its sauce "is made with cutting-edge technology that bypasses edibles' normally lengthy trip through the liver, instead absorbing into the soft tissue and stomach."

"Awkward family dinner conversation? In just under 15 minutes you'll start feeling the effects, so you can sit back, relax, and let the holiday cheer wash over you," Kiva promised in a blog post last week.

The gravy ingredient list includes turkey stock, garlic, onion, salt and 10 mg of THC in the single-serving packet. This means you can whip up just enough to relax yourself. Just don't be a twit and try to serve it to anyone who doesn't know exactly what it is.

The limited run of gravy packets is only available at Sweet Flower shops in Los Angeles and Grass Roots in San Francisco.

If you miss out on the gravy craze, then be sure to mark your calendar for December when Kiva says it will release a cannabis-infused hot cocoa. That should be whole new way to experience a marsh-mellow.