In his recent review of the EarFun Free true-wireless earphones, David Carnoy called out what he considers a "silly" company name. Me, I like it. Way better than the meaningless and/or made-up likes of Tronsmart, HolyHigh and Sony WF-SP700N.

I mention that review because, naming conventions aside, Carnoy found a lot to like about the product, a $40 AirPods alternative. And I find myself with the same reaction to the company's new speaker, which you can get for about the same price: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the EarFun Uboom 360-degree Portable Bluetooth Speaker is $40.79 with promo code CNETCSK1. Cheapskate exclusive! Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Flared out just slightly at the bottom, the black, monolithic Uboom looks a bit like a nuclear reactor. It can play for up to 16 hours on a charge, according to EarFun, and it recharges via USB-C (though a bit slowly: It takes four hours to fully recharge).

This is a waterproof speaker, too, with an IPX7 rating that means it can actually be submerged and live to sing the tale. It has an outdoor mode that reduces the bass and amps up the volume, a button for invoking Google Assistant or Siri and support for second-speaker pairing (for true stereo sound).

I conducted a few quick tests with the Uboom; to my ears it sounded very good overall -- and loud. This thing can really crank, with an impressive amount of bass to back it up. On a few songs, though, I did detect some distortion at maximum volume.

But, wow, it's just a really solid speaker for a price that's all but impossible to beat. This would probably make a great gift for someone, if you're looking to get ahead on your holiday shopping.

