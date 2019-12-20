This Star Wars Fortnite clip will complete The Rise of Skywalker experience

Epic Games

Fortnite held a special Star Wars in-game event this past Saturday featuring an unseen clip from The Rise of Skywalker. What those in attendance didn't know was how they were given something more important than just a few seconds of new footage.

During the opening crawl of The Rise of Skywalker, there's a mention of an announcement made by Emperor Palpatine -- one that's never played during the film. Instead, the short speech from the Sith Lord was actually heard during Saturday's Star Wars event in Fortnite.

Following an action sequence featuring the Millennium Falcon, a brief presentation by director J.J. Abrams and a never-before-seen clip from The Rise of Skywalker, there was also a brief moment when Emperor Palpatine could be heard. He said, "At last the work of generations is complete. The great error is corrected. The day of victory is at hand. The day of revenge. The day of the Sith!"

At the time, many Fortnite players chalked up this moment as a nice bonus to the short event. Little did anyone know that it would play a key part in getting the full story of The Rise of Skywalker.