This spinning wheel case mod is a fidget spinner deluxe

Aloysius Low/CNET

I've seen plenty of case mods in my career covering tech, but this spinning case is pretty much the best I've come across.

Made by "Modder Crow" from Thailand, the Wheel of Star took first place at CoolerMaster's Case Mod World Series 2017 and it's hard not to see why. The inner components are hidden carefully behind the design, but you can still see glimpses of parts as the clock-like wheel spins around in two directions -- almost like a fidget spinner, if you think about it.

There's really only one thing that doesn't quite make sense to me -- the case modder probably couldn't quite figure out how to extend out the ports, so it's likely you can't attach a keyboard, mouse and monitor while it's spinning.

It's still quite the looker though, and stands out in the sea of other beautiful case mods here at Computex 2017 in Taiwan.

Be sure to check out the rest of CNET's Computex 2017 coverage here.