Ever wish you could free your Amazon Echo Dot from the confines of its power cord? Maybe take it with you to the backyard or even the beach? You can, with a battery-powered speaker dock (and, of course, a Wi-Fi hotspot provided by your phone).

Most of the docks I've seen start at around $50, which makes this deal especially intriguing: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Mokcao Power+ Cordless Speaker with Battery Base for Echo Dot is just $23.99 when you apply promo code 48WK6EH4.

The Dot (second-gen only) drops snugly into the top of the speaker, which then becomes the Dot's power source. You can easily move the setup to another room in the house or even take it out with you. Mokcao doesn't specify how much play time you'll get from the 5,000 mAh battery, but it does allow you to recharge your phone via the rear USB port.

So, yeah, it's a portable Echo Dot speaker and a mobile charger. Not bad for $24, especially considering that many similar products sell for $50 and higher.

Just remember, though: The Amazon Tap, which is a battery-powered Alexa speaker, is currently selling for $85, and may go even lower on Prime Day. Speaking of which...

